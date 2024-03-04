Adidas and Namshi: Empowering Women in Fashion and Beyond for International Women's Day 2024

(MENAFN- Noon) For International Women's Day 2024, adidas and Namshi are launching EmpowerHER, a series of virtual workshops empowering women in the global workforce.



Throughout the week, EmpowerHER will feature industry experts sharing insights on various topics, from navigating fashion and beauty to working abroad and sportswear e-commerce.



Here's what's coming up:

✨ Tuesday, March 5th, 2PM GST: "Navigating the Fashion & Beauty Industry" with Rachel Bassett, Fashion & Content Editor

✨ Wednesday, March 6th, 2PM GST: "Working Abroad as an Expat" with Ahndraea Allen Shoup Sales Academy, adidas, and Tracy Nassif, Digital Marketing, Namshi

✨ Thursday, March 7th, 2PM GST: "Sportswear E-commerce, The Insider's Guide" with Liis Pagil, Sports, Namshi

All sessions are live streamed to Namshi's YouTube and LinkedIn channels



adidas and Namshi women take center stage in the EmpowerHER campaign, offering career advice, top tips they'd give their younger selves, and their own curated edit of adidas buys (there are some seriously cool picks in the edits!).



