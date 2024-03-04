Iran: 245 Candidates Win In First Round Of Parliamentary Election

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, March 4 (KUNA) -- Iranians voted to 245 candidates in the first round of the country's parliament election out of the 290 seats leaving 45 seats to be determined in the next round due in two months.

Interior Ministry spokesman Mohsen Eslami said in a statement that 14 candidates won the seat in the next parliament out of 30 seats from the first round for the Tehran district. In contrast, the other 16 seats will be decided in the next round.

He added that the remaining candidates will have to go in a second round of election since they failed to get a mandatory 20 percent of the vote.

Iranians began casting their votes last Friday, voting for two bodies: the 290-seat parliament and the 88-seat Assembly of Experts.

Iran's parliament is a unicameral legislature with responsibility for drafting legislation, ratifying international treaties and approving the country's annual budget.

Voters will also decide who will make up the 88-member Assembly of Experts, a key legislative body that appoints the supreme leader. (end)

mw









