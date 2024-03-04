Egypt: Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza Is Necessity Before Ramadan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 4 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry emphasized on Monday that an immediate ceasefire in Gaza before Ramadan was a necessity, as to allow enough humanitarian aid to reach to the people of Gaza.

The meeting between minister Shoukry and the Senior Coordinator of the United Nations for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in the Gaza Strip, Sirged Kaag, said Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zaid, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Director of the Public Diplomacy Department in a statement.

Shoukry was keen to be informed about the latest developments regarding the UN mechanism that was established under Security Council Resolution (2720), to facilitate, coordinate and monitor the entry of humanitarian aids to the Gaza Strip as well as how to overcome the obstacles that have prevented its implementation for more than two months after the Security Council Resolution was adapted.

He stressed the Security Council had legal and humanitarian obligation to ensure the complete implementation of the provisions of Resolution (2720), he also called on for pressure on Israel's aggression to comply with the International Law and eliminate the obstacles hindering the aid delivery process.

He further confirmed the need to facilitate the use of the routes to Gaza, including borders crossings and use the most direct paths to deliver aids to those in need.

He heighted the humanitarian risks arising from deliberate attempts to target the work of The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), as well as the suspension of fundings by donors, in the midst of humanitarian crisis.

He affirmed that the agency should not be involved in political conspiracies and the vital need to resume funding for the agency to carry out its essential tasks in accordance with its UN mandate.

On her part, the UN envoy affirmed her keenness to continue working and coordinate to ensure the delivery of the aids to the Gaza Strip.

The spokesperson mentioned that both sides extensively discussed the deteriorating humanitarian situations affecting all areas in the Gaza Strip, due to practices like starvation, targeting civilians and humanitarian aid convoys and the Israeli's aggression blockade.(end)

