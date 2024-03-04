MDS Critical Facilities Services selects Facilio's cutting-edge CAFM solution to elevate data center management

(MENAFN- Facilio) Dubai, March 5, 2024: MDS Critical Facilities Services (MDS CFS), a leading provider of specialised services for critical infrastructure, has announced its partnership with property operations software firm Facilio to implement their cloud-based Connected CaFM solution aimed at optimising and streamlining its data centre operations.



A part of MIDIS Group, CFS manages the maintenance of 12000+ critical assets, and provides turnkey solutions for uninterrupted operations of data centres and infrastructure management. They have deployed Facilio's Connected CaFM solution to enhance efficiency, responsiveness, and overall performance within its mission-critical environments.



Mohamad Jaber, Facilities Operations Manager at CFS speaking about the strategic collaboration says, "What drew me to Facilio’s Connected CaFM platform was its intuitive interface, scalability and user-friendly design. Given that MDS Critical Facilities Services specialises in managing high-end data centres, where innovation and high levels of operational standards are paramount, the decision to adopt a cutting-edge technology solution was crucial. We are confident that this strategic choice will contribute significantly to the enhancement of our operations and the company’s overall success in the dynamic landscape of data centre management."



Facilio's Connected CAFM system offers a scalable architecture that seamlessly aligns with CFS's growing needs, ensuring sustained evolution alongside its expansion. Serving as a centralised hub for managing facilities, the platform streamlines processes, enhances efficiency, and optimises resource allocation, thus reducing operational costs. The intuitive interface facilitates smooth adoption and quick utilisation, while customizable features tailor the platform to CFS's unique requirements. The cloud platform enables CFS to elevate its service delivery and help their customers minimise downtime, reduce operational risks, and optimise their data centre operations.



Integrated FM service providers such as CIT Group in Saudi Arabia, Quality Facility Management (QFM) in Dubai, and Q3 Services in the UK have also adopted Facilio's Connected CaFM as their platform of choice. This unified system enables centralised management of in-house and contracted operations, providing full visibility, control, and increased value to everyone involved.













