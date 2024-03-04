(MENAFN- Yahoo) Monday . March 04, 2024

Over 230 global companies have confirmed so far to participate in the ninth edition of the Paper & Tissue One Show, organized by Al Furat Fair Organization for exhibitions and conferences at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) for three days from April 16 to 18, under the sponsorship of the Saudi Paper Manufacturing Company SPG , a leader in the field of sanitary paper manufacturing in the Kingdom and the Gulf. This coincides with Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the World Future Energy Summit, representing a significant addition for experts in the paper, tissue, and packaging industry worldwide

Engineer Tareq Fakkas , CEO of Al Furat Group for Exhibitions and Conferences, expressed his gratitude to the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau for their support and assistance. He also thanked the major paper companies GA PAPER, IPM & CPM, ADNPM sponsoring the exhibition, which serves as an important platform for developing relationships between major industrialists, exporters, and importers from the Middle East and beyond. The exhibition presents an ideal opportunity for deal-making and exploring investment opportunities, showcasing more than 230 companies from 35 countries, with an expected attendance of over 16,000 visitors from 110 countries

The Paper & Tissue One Show attracts a wide range of globally renowned brands and a distinguished assembly of the most prominent regional and innovative players, aiming to showcase a broad array of paper products and brands related to this vital industry in one place. This allows visitors to discover the latest market trends and connect with leading regional and international companies in various paper industries and related sectors. The exhibition will also feature MENA PULP WEEK, a major gathering for the pulp industry, consisting of conferences and B2B meetings, enriching the exhibition's commitment to advancing the industry.



Engineer Tareq Fakkas emphasized that the accompanying events and conferences held on the sidelines of the exhibition would contribute to the revival, development, and evolution of this vital industry in the Gulf and Middle East regions. Visitors to the exhibition will be able to view the latest products from exhibiting companies, including tissue rolls, wrapping paper, various sanitary products, boxes, cartons, paper cups, machinery, production lines, inks, chemicals, raw materials such as pulp and recycled paper, and accessories required in paper factories and the converting industries

It's worth mentioning that Al Furat for Exhibitions and Conferences has previously organized eight editions of the Paper & Tissue One Show, the last of which was hosted by the Emirate of Sharjah in March of the previous year. All editions were met with great success and interest, marked by intensive attendance, significant momentum, and technical and industrial diversity, reflecting the ongoing development of the paper industry in the Arab world and internationally. For more information,



