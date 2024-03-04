Al Masaood Power Division Participates in Dubai International Boat Show 2024

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Power Division, part of a leading business conglomerate in Abu Dhabi, Al Masaood Group, is participating in the Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) 2024, taking place from February 28 to March 3 at the Dubai Harbor. DIBS serves as a significant platform for networking, collaboration, and showcasing the latest in marine technology and luxury amenities. The show attracts visitors from over 122 countries and is a key event for the maritime industry.

As the authorised distributor of MTU – a Rolls Royce Solution, and Volvo Penta in the UAE and Bahrain, Al Masaood Power Division is showcasing an extensive product portfolio including two propulsion engines, the Volvo Penta IPS 30 Pod, and the innovative Volvo Penta Joystick Simulator, reflecting the division's in-house applications, aftersales capabilities, and future propulsion trends.

A highlight of the division's showcase at DIBS this year is its announcement of the successful commissioning of Aftertreatment Systems (SCR) for diesel engines by Rolls Royce Power Systems – MTU. These in-house developed, tested, and proven systems significantly reduce harmful emissions, aligning with the latest International Maritime Organization (IMO) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) criteria.

In partnership with Rolls Royce Power Systems – MTU and Volvo Penta, both leading companies in the marine engine and propulsion systems industry, Al Masaood Power Division is actively engaged in developing green power initiatives and solutions, aiming to achieve the IMO2050 goals. These initiatives focus on alternative low-carbon/zero-carbon fuels and innovative emission reduction mechanisms, demonstrating a shared commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development.

The participation of Al Masaood Power Division in DIBS 2024 is a testament to its strategic vision and the broader industry's shift towards sustainability. Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager of Al Masaood Power Division, said, "We are honoured to be part of the Dubai International Boat Show as significant contributors to technology and infrastructure that is shaping the future of a sustainable global maritime industry. In collaboration with our esteemed partners, Rolls Royce MTU and Volvo Penta, we aim not just to contribute, but to lead the way in developing innovative solutions that drive the maritime industry towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future. Through our joint efforts, we hope to contribute to our collective vision of a greener maritime industry.”





MENAFN04032024004993011075ID1107931501