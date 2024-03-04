AliExpress Announces Football Stars Salem Al Dawsari and Feras Al Brikan as Brand Ambassadors Ahead of Ramadan

(MENAFN- mslgroup) With the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, the global e-commerce platform AliExpress welcomes Saudi football hero Salem Al Dawsari and rising star Feras Al Brikan as its newest brand ambassadors. As influential figures in the Saudi Pro League and the Saudi National Football team, their partnership with AliExpress highlights the company's dedication to enriching the shopping experience for its GCC customers.



This collaboration unveils an array of exclusive deals and engaging shopping experiences, bringing together the market's growing demand for convenient online shopping with the dynamic appeal of these football icons. The upcoming year will see Al Dawsari and Al Brikan featured in AliExpress' marketing initiatives within the GCC. Amidst Ramadan's spirit of contemplation and togetherness, AliExpress aspires to be the preferred online shopping choice for the GCC shoppers, offering a broad product selection and seamless shopping experience.



Shengliang Liang, Regional Manager of for the GCC and Europe at AliExpress, expressed enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to welcome Salem Al Dawsari and Feras Al Brikan into the AliExpress family, whose excellence and dedication reflect our core mission - to provide the best service to our customers. As families gather to celebrate Ramadan, we believe Salem and Feras will assist us in providing joy and convenience to every consumer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond.”



Salem Al Dawsari shared his excitement about the partnership stating, "Representing a global brand like AliExpress is not just a personal honor but also a chance to amplify the presence of Saudi sports on the world stage. I look forward to introducing exclusive offers and a tailored shopping journey for the people."



Jim Qin, Operations Director for the GCC at AliExpress said, “Augmenting this partnership, we are set to launch a series of Ramadan promotions in the GCC. AliExpress endeavours to deliver an engaging and enjoyable shopping experience at every step for the consumers.” These initiatives will offer significant savings across a wide range of items, from home decor to fashion though to fitness gear and tech gadgets, all aiming to brighten the festive aura of Ramadan.



During the Ramadan campaign, running from February 27th to March 27th, shoppers can save $4 from every $25 spent on the platform to a maximum of $16 off per order. Moreover, subsidies on the most sought-after products in the GCC ensure more competitive pricing available.



During this time, exclusive to the Saudi market consumers that spend over $200 or 700 SAR in total on the event page in a single day will be eligible to secure a randomly sized autographed football shirt from Salem Al-Dawsari or Feras Al Brikan. There are 30 football shirts on offer daily on a first-come, first-serve basis. This initiative embodies AliExpress's dedication to providing customers with exclusive and fun experiences.



To ensure consumers shop with greater peace of mind, AliExpress now provides faster-than-ever delivery in the region, as well as delivery guarantees, free shipping, free returns and local customer service in Arabic.



In alignment with KSA's Vision 2030 and its commitment to bolstering the local economy, AliExpress is excited to engage with local shoppers and communities, as well as offer local vendors a venue to expand their reach. The brand ambassadors’ partnership is a powerful endorsement of this initiative.







