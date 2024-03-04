Azerbaijan To Expand Export Of Agricultural Products To Brazil

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan and Brazil discussed expanding the export of agricultural products, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry.

A meeting was held in the institution with the delegation led by Roberto Perosa, Secretary of Trade and International Relations of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil.

Welcoming the guests, Minister Majnun Mammadov said that President Ilham Aliyev has identified the development of agriculture as a priority area. As a result of this policy, the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan has entered a new stage of its development. He gave detailed information to the participants of the meeting about the role of agriculture in the development of the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan, state support to the agricultural sector, the implemented reforms, the introduction of the Electronic Agricultural Information System, the electronicization of agricultural services, and the favorable investment environment in Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the creation of a legal and contractual basis for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil in the agricultural field, increasing the trade turnover of agricultural products, transfer of the most modern technologies in the agricultural field, strengthening of cooperation in the fields of animal husbandry, implementation of experimental programs in the field of scientific research in the agricultural sector, and the export of agricultural products of Azerbaijan to Brazil were discussed.

Mammadov touched on the importance of the "Caspian Agro" exhibition organized annually in Azerbaijan, and called on Brazilian businessmen to actively participate in this exhibition, as well as to explore the possibilities of investing in the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan, taking into account the reliable and favorable business environment.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that there is great potential for the expansion of mutual relations in the field of agriculture. The parties expressed their interest in the further development of bilateral cooperative relations between the two countries in the field of agriculture in the future.