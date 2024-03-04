Azerbaijan To Expand Export Of Agricultural Products To Brazil

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan and Brazil discussed expanding the export of
agricultural products, Azernews reports, citing
Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry.
A meeting was held in the institution with the delegation led by
Roberto Perosa, Secretary of Trade and International Relations of
the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil.
Welcoming the guests, Minister Majnun Mammadov said that
President Ilham Aliyev has identified the development of
agriculture as a priority area. As a result of this policy, the
agricultural sector in Azerbaijan has entered a new stage of its
development. He gave detailed information to the participants of
the meeting about the role of agriculture in the development of the
non-oil sector in Azerbaijan, state support to the agricultural
sector, the implemented reforms, the introduction of the Electronic
Agricultural Information System, the electronicization of
agricultural services, and the favorable investment environment in
Azerbaijan.
At the meeting, the creation of a legal and contractual basis
for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil in the agricultural
field, increasing the trade turnover of agricultural products,
transfer of the most modern technologies in the agricultural field,
strengthening of cooperation in the fields of animal husbandry,
implementation of experimental programs in the field of scientific
research in the agricultural sector, and the export of agricultural
products of Azerbaijan to Brazil were discussed.
Mammadov touched on the importance of the "Caspian Agro"
exhibition organized annually in Azerbaijan, and called on
Brazilian businessmen to actively participate in this exhibition,
as well as to explore the possibilities of investing in the
agricultural sector of Azerbaijan, taking into account the reliable
and favorable business environment.
At the meeting, it was emphasized that there is great potential
for the expansion of mutual relations in the field of agriculture.
The parties expressed their interest in the further development of
bilateral cooperative relations between the two countries in the
field of agriculture in the future.
