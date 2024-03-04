Construction Of Milk Factory In Aghdam Industrial Park To Start In May

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

Aghdam Sud (Milk) LLC, a resident of Aghdam Industrial Park under the management of the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy, plans to start the construction works of the plant from May this year, Azernews reports, citing Hafiz Tapdigov, the founder of the company.

According to him, at least 60 percent of construction works are planned to be completed by the end of this year. It is planned to use construction materials produced in Aghdam Industrial Park for construction works. The factory will produce Dutch cheese, white cheese, yogurt, 50 types of ice cream, salty, buttermilk, etc. At least 40 permanent jobs will be created in the enterprise.

Tapdigov noted that the production capacity of the enterprise will be 5-10 tons at the initial stage. However, the goal is to increase the production capacity of the enterprise to 50 tons.