Construction Of Milk Factory In Aghdam Industrial Park To Start In May

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Aghdam Sud (Milk) LLC, a resident of Aghdam Industrial Park
under the management of the Economic Zones Development Agency under
the Ministry of Economy, plans to start the construction works of
the plant from May this year, Azernews reports,
citing Hafiz Tapdigov, the founder of the company.
According to him, at least 60 percent of construction works are
planned to be completed by the end of this year. It is planned to
use construction materials produced in Aghdam Industrial Park for
construction works. The factory will produce Dutch cheese, white
cheese, yogurt, 50 types of ice cream, salty, buttermilk, etc. At
least 40 permanent jobs will be created in the enterprise.
Tapdigov noted that the production capacity of the enterprise
will be 5-10 tons at the initial stage. However, the goal is to
increase the production capacity of the enterprise to 50 tons.
MENAFN04032024000195011045ID1107931491
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.