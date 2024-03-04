Investment Allocated For Hotel Renovation In Zangilan Unveiled Tender Result

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
In the Eastern Zangazur Economic Region, the results of the
tender for the comprehensive repair and completion works of the
hotel located in Agali village, Zangilan district, have been
announced, Azernews reports.
The winner of the tender is Crystal Construction CJSC.
A contract worth AZN14,2m ($8) has been signed with the
winning company.
It is worth noting that Crystal Construction CJSC was
established in 2018, with a charter capital of AZN 4,000. The legal
representative of the company is Rasul Rasulov Mahammadali oglu.
The legal address is AZ0100, Absheron district, Khirdalan city, H.
Aliyev Ave. (Khirdalan), house 11 B 2.
