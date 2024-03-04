               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Investment Allocated For Hotel Renovation In Zangilan Unveiled Tender Result


3/4/2024 8:37:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In the Eastern Zangazur Economic Region, the results of the tender for the comprehensive repair and completion works of the hotel located in Agali village, Zangilan district, have been announced, Azernews reports.

The winner of the tender is Crystal Construction CJSC.

A contract worth AZN14,2m ($8) has been signed with the winning company.

It is worth noting that Crystal Construction CJSC was established in 2018, with a charter capital of AZN 4,000. The legal representative of the company is Rasul Rasulov Mahammadali oglu. The legal address is AZ0100, Absheron district, Khirdalan city, H. Aliyev Ave. (Khirdalan), house 11 B 2.

MENAFN04032024000195011045ID1107931490

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search