SOCAR Announces Investments Amount Made In Two Cities Of Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) SOCAR Turkiye, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of
Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Turkiye, invested $170 million in the
gasification of the cities of Kayseri and Bursa in 2019-2023, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish press.
Fuad Ibrahimov, head of the Natural Gas Business Department of
SOCAR Turkiye, said that these investments were made in the
activities of Kayserigaz and Bursagaz companies.
He noted that the total number of Bursagaz and Kayserigaz
subscribers reached 1.9 million in 4 years.
"A total of 1.2 million of these subscribers fell to Bursagaz,
which makes the company the 4th largest gas distribution company by
the number of subscribers. The length of the company's gas network
in 11 districts of Bursa city has reached 7,561 kilometers. The
total number of subscribers of Kayserigaz company reached 700
thousand. The total length of the gas network in Kayseri is 6,675
kilometers. With our new investments, the number of subscribers
will increase. The total number of subscribers to Kayserigaz has
reached 700,000. The total length of the gas network in Kayseri is
6,675 kilometers. With our new investments, the number of
subscribers will increase," Ibahimov said.
Noting that Bursa and Kayseri are two of the most famous cities
in Turkiye, Ibrahimov added that SOCAR is intensively continuing
network investments in this direction and increasing the number of
subscribers day by day.
"We believe that Bursagaz and Kayserigaz together will increase
the length of the gas network to 14,770 kilometers by the end of
2024."
MENAFN04032024000195011045ID1107931489
