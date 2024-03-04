Cloudflare Turns Spotlight on ‘Connectivity Cloud’ at LEAP 2024

(MENAFN- Procre8) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 4 March 2024— Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced its second consecutive year of participation, and its first direct participation, at LEAP, the global platform for the most disruptive technology professionals, taking place in Riyadh between 4 – 7 March. The company’s participation will be centred around its connectivity cloud - a complete platform for regaining control of security and IT resources across the entire ecosystem: on-prem, public cloud, SaaS and the Internet.



Speaking about the company’s participation, Bashar Bashaireh, Head of Middle East Sales at Cloudflare says, “Saudi Arabia is undergoing massive economic improvements and changes towards a diverse high-technology powerhouse economy that is less dependent on oil. This transformation is driven by HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Saudi Vision 2030 that seeks to improve performance across all sectors, heavily leveraging technological advancement and initiatives such as artificial intelligence and cloud adoption. All these initiatives demand a more reliable, resilient and efficient Internet connectivity coupled with robust cybersecurity to guarantee integrity and safety of organisations’ digital assets.”



“Cloudflare aligns with the Kingdom’s digital transformation aspirations. As a leading connectivity cloud, the company helps connect and protect enterprises through its unified platform of networking, security, and developer services, enabling them to succeed in the hyper-connected, everywhere world. Cloudflare is used as a reverse proxy by nearly 20% of all websites. In Q4 '23 Cloudflare blocked an average of 182 billion cyber threats each day. With its vast global network, and a growing number of local in-country data centers that deliver cloud-native services, it is a prime partner for Saudi organizations on their digital economy journey.”



As part of Cloudflare’s LEAP participation, Michelle Zatlyn, Co-founder, President and COO of Cloudflare will be delivering a keynote speech on Day 2 on ‘Building a better Internet for everyone’. Dane Knecht, SVP of Emerging Technology and Incubation, will also have a speaking session with the title ‘AI's next frontier: Compute on networks and the decline of cloud dominance’.



Besides Connectivity Cloud, below are some of the initiatives and innovations that the company is keen to demonstrate at LEAP:



Cloudflare One Data Protection Suite - a unified set of advanced security solutions designed to protect data across every environment – web, SaaS, and private applications. Powered by Cloudflare’s Security Service Edge (SSE), customers can streamline compliance in the cloud, mitigate data exposure and loss of source code, and secure developer and AI environments from a single platform.



Magic WAN Connector – a lightweight software package that organizations can install in any physical or cloud network to automatically connect, steer, and shape any IP traffic. The solution speeds up, simplifies and secures organizations' connections to the Internet. This connector complements the company’s Cloudflare One solution, a Zero Trust network-as-a-service platform. It will enable CISOs and CIOs to accelerate, simplify and, above all, secure the connection of employees, devices, applications, networks and data centres that may be geographically distributed, without having to sacrifice performance and reliability.



Workers AI - deploy fast and secure AI inference at scale. The solution offers infrastructure essential for the efficient and affordable development and deployment of AI models for the new age of AI applications. Developers will now be able to leverage Workers AI with the rest of the Developer Platform to build full-stack AI applications on the Cloudflare network. They benefit from a feature-rich, end-to-end experience when building AI applications, enabling fast and affordable inference, without the constraints of infrastructure management.



Throughout the four days of the event, Cloudflare’s product managers, consultants, and solution architects, shall run presentations and live demos at the booth. These sessions will focus on key solutions such as: Zero Trust and how that complements SASE security; the role of AI in improving threat detection and building a Zero Trust cloud native security strategy; mitigating phishing and ransomware while securing data as part of an overall defense-in-depth strategy; and protecting critical infrastructure with a broad range of enterprise security technologies to survive the most devastating attacks.



In addition, trade visitors can participate in quizzes, lucky draws and fun activities while discussing with Cloudflare’s team how they can benefit from “Connectivity Cloud” services and the company’s other innovations.



Trade attendees interested in a meeting, can visit Cloudflare@LEAP at Booth C50, Hall3.







