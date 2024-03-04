(MENAFN- Total Communications) For further press information please contact:



Tony Lewis / Narayan Marar

Total Communications

Tel: + 971 50 6459647 / +971505514693

Email: ... / ...







Middle East expansion next for Fenwick Elliott after

new alliance launched in Latin America



Specialist law firm for construction, energy, infrastructure sectors

plans regional growth in Saudi from UAE hub





Dubai, UAE, 4th March, 2024: Law firm Fenwick Elliott, which intends expanding its Middle East operations this year from a UAE hub, has formed a new partnership in Latin America to reinforce its global offering for the construction, energy and infrastructure industries.



The new alliance between Fenwick Elliott and Molina Ríos in Chile combines the two firms’ expertise in construction, energy law, and international arbitration, providing clients with a comprehensive service in Latin America and worldwide.



Fenwick Elliott, which opened its first GCC office in Dubai in 2015 as the firm’s international hub, plans further regional expansion, particularly in Saudi Arabia later this year, to meet growing demand for its specialist legal services.



This demand is highlighted in Latin America, where economic expansion has brought increasing demand for new construction and infrastructure projects, and a need for updated and expanded energy systems to sustain this growth.



Latin America's focus on sustainability has seen a surge in smart city development and the adoption of renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydropower. This is attracting more foreign investment, creating new opportunities for international construction and energy companies to enter the market.

The UAE said last year that its investments in Brazil had risen to $5 billion. As the Emirates looks to strengthen links with Latin America’s largest economy, infrastructure, construction and energy are among the key sectors where the two countries collaborate.



Announced from its Dubai office today, Fenwick Elliott’s link up with Molina Ríos, and their combined expertise, will help clients established in Latin America, and those contemplating market entry, navigate challenges brought by the emerging opportunities.



James Cameron, partner at Fenwick Elliott, said: “We are delighted to announce our alliance with Molina Ríos, which brings together two pre-eminent firms for construction and energy law in our respective markets.



“This alliance makes us uniquely well-placed to service both our existing and new clients who are expanding their operations across Latin America, and we are hugely excited to be embarking on this collaboration with our friends and colleagues at Molina Ríos”.



Víctor Ríos, partner at Molina Ríos, commented: "Fenwick Elliott has a lot of synergy with our firm. Therefore, working together at a LATAM level is natural for developing our project support and arbitration practices.



“Our intention is to build a long-term relationship, offering our clients a global presence in a complex and highly litigious industry. We are working on an ambitious joint business plan, focused on offering a service of the highest standard to our local and foreign clients".



Headquartered in London, Fenwick Elliott is one of the largest specialist construction and energy law firms operating globally. Over many years, the firm has advised clients on major Middle East construction, infrastructure and energy projects in Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Libya, Oman, UAE and Yemen.





Ends









MENAFN04032024003978010488ID1107931317