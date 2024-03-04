Ukrainian Forces Prevented Loss Of Positions On Tavria Axis - Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fifty-three combat engagements between Ukraine's defense forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the Tavria axis in the past 24 hours.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 25 air strikes, 3 missile strikes, 53 combat encounters, 906 shelling attacks and launched 93 kamikaze drone strikes in the operational zone of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops," Tarnavskyi said.

According to him, Ukrainian forces remain on the defensive, conducting active operations in designated areas.

"The loss of frontiers, areas and positions has been prevented," the commander said.

In the past 24 hours, the enemy lost 426 soldiers (killed and wounded), 1 tank, 5 armored vehicles, 3 artillery systems, 1 air defense system , 9 vehicles and 1 special vehicle. Ukrainian forces also neutralized or destroyed 287 UAVs of different types and struck four ammunition depots of the Russians.

In the last two days, five more Russian invaders were captured.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine