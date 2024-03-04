More Reasons To Rejoice: Audi Abu Dhabi Reveals Exclusive Ramadan Offers

(MENAFN- Houbara Communicatons) UAE, March 4 2024 – As the Holy Month of Ramadan approaches, Audi Abu Dhabi and Al Ain announce a diverse selection of offers on an exclusive lineup of models – the Audi A6, Audi Q5, and the flagship electric SUV Audi Q8 e-tron. Embracing the spirit of Ramadan with its "The Month of More" campaign, Audi Abu Dhabi reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional value and luxury to its customers.



These Ramadan offers provide an exceptional opportunity to transform dreams into reality. Prospective Audi owners can trust the brand's commitment to their satisfaction and peace of mind when purchasing Audi vehicles. With benefits including a 5-year free service plan or 105,000 km, a 5-year unlimited mileage warranty, complimentary registration and insurance for the first year, 5-year roadside assistance, and competitive financing options, these exceptional benefits stand out as one of the most competitive in the premium automotive segment. Furthermore, customers who purchase the Audi Q8 e-tron will receive a complimentary home charger and installation, enhancing the convenience and sustainability of their investment in the flagship electric SUV.



Scott Shears, General Manager of Audi Abu Dhabi, conveyed his enthusiasm for the upcoming Ramadan promotions, saying: "As we embrace the spirit of Ramadan, we at Audi Abu Dhabi are thrilled to unveil our latest Ramadan offers, bringing even more reasons to rejoice during this special time. The exclusive benefits epitomise Audi's steadfast commitment to delivering more, enriching exceptional ownership experiences, and unforgettable driving adventures. With comprehensive service plans, generous warranties, and meticulously crafted benefits, we aim to ensure every customer feels valued. As we honor the spirit of Ramadan, Audi extends warm greetings to all, inviting you to join us in experiencing the abundance of this blessed season."



The Audi A6 sets a benchmark in its segment, emphasising digitalisation, comfort, and sportiness. Equipped with a 3.0 TFSI engine and mild hybrid system, it delivers a maximum power of 140 kW (190 HP) and a torque of 320 Nm, coupled with a 7-speed S-tronic transmission. The A6 boasts a top speed of 233 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.1 seconds. Reflecting Audi's contemporary design language, this business-class sedan exudes sophistication and cutting-edge technology. It delivers a smooth yet sporty ride on the road, courtesy of its innovative suspension and all-digital MMI touch response system.



The Audi Q5 blends powerful SUV performance with everyday usability. The model embodies Audi's signature Q design with expressive styling, including a sweeping shoulder line, optional Matrix LED headlights, and digital OLED taillights. Inside, advanced technology reigns supreme with the MMI navigation plus infotainment system and Audi Virtual Cockpit plus. Equipped with a powerful V6 TFSI engine, the Q5 promises a dynamic driving experience, reaching top speed of 250 km/h. With a power output of 183 kW (249 hp) and torque of 370 Nm, the Q5 accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds, solidifying its position as a standout choice in its segment. With Audi Drive Select offering customisable vehicle characteristics, drivers can tailor their experience to suit their preferences.



The Audi Q8 e-tron is the pinnacle of Audi's electric vehicle lineup, boasting an optimised drive concept, improved aerodynamics, and enhanced charging capabilities. Powered by two motors generating 300 kW in boost mode and 664 Nm of torque, it offers a range of up to 582 kilometres, making it a seamless blend of performance and efficiency. At fast-charging stations, it can reach up to 170 kW, achieving 10 to 80 percent charge in just 31 minutes. By building upon Audi's legacy of excellence, the Q8 e-tron delivers an exceptional driving experience while contributing to a greener future.



Prospective buyers can avail these offers throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan at Audi dealerships located in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.







