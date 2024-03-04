Krishnendu Mukherjee: The Driving Force Behind the Sandeshkhali Movement

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Krishnendu Mukherjee emerged as the driving force behind the Sandeshkhali Movement in February 2023, originating from grievances against land grabbing and misconduct by a prominent Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan in West Bengal. Serving as the BJP's Bibhag Convener in North 24 Parganas, Mukherjee dedicated two years to mobilizing support and empowering villagers against perceived oppression by local political elites.

His journey commenced amidst post-2021 assembly election violence against BJP workers. Assuming the role of Bibhag convener on December 25, 2021, Mukherjee faced early challenges when TMC goons attacked the Sandeshkhali BJP office during his inaugural meeting. Undeterred, he mobilized 50 local BJP volunteers, leading to FIRs against accused figures and challenging the dominance of local leaders Sheikh Shahjahan and Johar Sardar.



Despite obstacles like the destruction of the Duapara BJP Party office in March, Mukherjee persisted as the Panchayat elections approached. TMC orchestrated violence and intimidation to obstruct BJP candidates from obtaining nomination papers, even besieging administrative centers like BDO offices in Sandeshkhali and Nazat.



In response, Mukherjee documented TMC's misconduct, reporting incidents to authorities and petitioning the Honorable High Court for fair nomination processes. The court ruled in favor of BJP candidates, allowing nominations at the safer SDO office in Bashirhat Town. However, candidates faced aggressive TMC resistance, including violent attacks at places like the Haroa BDO office.



Undeterred, the BJP, led by Krishnendu Mukherjee, persevered, with 80 candidates successfully submitting nominations at the Bashirhat SDO office, marking a significant triumph despite challenges. Mukherjee personally handed the party symbol at both Sandeshkhali and Nazat BDO offices, navigating through TMC-dominated territories despite risks of his life.



Even amid the Sandeshkhali Movement, Krishnendu Mukherjee continues to support the community, providing healthcare, financial aid, and shelter. His unwavering dedication and courage have not only empowered villagers but also highlighted the importance of grassroots movements in challenging political oppression and advocating for democratic rights.



