Sharjah Consultative Council discusses policies of Commerce & Tourism Development Authority

The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has discussed the strategic policies set forth by the Sharjah Tourism and Commerce Development Authority (SCTDA) as part of the first ordinary session of the 11th legislative term.

During a meeting held at the council’s headquarters, SCC members delved into the SCTDA's strategic role in enhancing Sharjah's global tourism profile, with discussions focusing on the authority's system for developing the tourism sector and its participation in various exhibitions.

HE Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Council, chaired the meeting, which was attended by HE Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Member of the Executive Council of Sharjah and Chairman of SCTDA, Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the Authority, and their assistants Iman Al Mahrizi, Director of the General Department of Corporate Services, and Ahmed Al Tunaiji, Director of the Tourism Standards Department.

Secretary General of the Council Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan shed light on SCTDA’s pivotal role in promoting Sharjah on the international tourism stage, emphasising its commitment to showcasing the emirate’s attractions and enhancing the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, Chairman Khalid Jassim Al Midfa expressed gratitude for the council’s support, attributing SCTDA’s progress to the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

He highlighted SCTDA’s initiatives and their substantial impact on boosting the tourism and commercial sectors, reinforcing the authority’s integral role in the emirate’s development.

The council session transitioned into a dynamic discussion, with members keenly engaging with the SCTDA’s strategies.

Rashid Abdullah bin Huwaiden raised significant points regarding the need for legislative support to revitalise underutilized tourist sites, proposing the development of attractive tourism packages and the establishment of a dedicated reception area at Khorfakkan port to enhance tourist experiences.

Fatima Khalifa Al Mokarrab questioned the authority's strategies to attract nationals to the tourist guide profession and how it plans to make the most of the Sharjah Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (SIAHA). She sought clarification on continued efforts to promote Sharjah’s image globally and locally and how SCTDA plans to leverage diplomatic channels and trade delegations to showcase Sharjah's tourism and cultural highlights.

Member Tariq Murad Barakat Al Balushi: His question was about ways of maximizing Sharjah’s ecotourism potential, underscoring the emirate's rich diversity in attractions like safaris and bird of prey centers. He advocated for multilingual marketing campaigns to draw a broader audience, highlighting the importance of such initiatives in attracting international tourists and residents from various communities.

Member Amer Mohammed Al Zarooni: Al Zarooni queried about SCTDA’s performance indicators, particularly regarding collaboration with entities like "Shurooq" and "Invest in Sharjah" in festivals and events. He proposed the idea of a tourism development fund to bolster the economy, streamline services, and magnetize investments, reflecting on how such a fund could facilitate sectoral growth.

Member Abdullah Taresh Al Ketbi: He emphasized the need for the authority to facilitate permits for citizens to organize tourist camps on private farms, aligning with set standards. His focus was on enriching the tourism landscape by enabling personalized tourist experiences, which could significantly enhance the emirate’s appeal to visitors preferring unique accommodation options.

Member Mohammed Abdullah Al Balushi: Al Balushi discussed SCTDA's integration of artificial intelligence to enhance tourism, focusing on how AI can showcase Sharjah’s attractions and amenities. He stressed the need for a dynamic digital system to promote tourist spots, ensuring an engaging and updated experience for visitors.

Member Eng. Nabil bin Butti Al Muhairi: He suggested establishing a tourism information center accessible to tourists during peak seasons and called for a comprehensive annual calendar of Sharjah’s events. His idea aimed at ensuring tourists had enriching experiences year-round and proposed coordinated tours to various Sharjah landmarks, enhancing the emirate’s tourism appeal.

Member Hamad Abdul Wahab Al-Qawadi: Al-Qawadi proposed renaming SCTDA to reflect its integral role in Sharjah’s development and suggested creating consultative boards to foster collaboration between the authority and the business community, enhancing tourism and commerce through shared expertise and development strategies.

Member Yousef Mohammed Al Mazrouei: Al Mazrouei raised concerns about the scarcity of hotel establishments in Sharjah’s Eastern Province, advocating for enhanced local tourism promotion. He stressed the need for innovative promotions and discounts tailored for families and students, emphasizing the importance of making Sharjah a more attractive destination for local residents and tourists alike.

Ruqayya Rashid Matar Al Zaabi: Dr. Al Zaabi inquired about SCTDA’s strategies to bolster medical tourism in coordination with Sharjah Healthcare City, exploring the potential for Sharjah to become a premier destination in this sector. She also touched on leveraging modern apps to market Sharjah’s tourism and attract various stakeholders to promote the emirate.

Member Majid Ahmed Al-Darwishi: Al-Darwishi focused on methods to enhance the promotion of Sharjah’s rich cultural and historical sites to attract more visitors. He suggested issuing a monthly bulletin with hotel rates and advocated for intensified collaboration with local media to amplify Sharjah’s profile as a unique tourism and cultural destination.

Member Humaid Obaid Al-Hamoudi: Al-Hamoudi's queries focused on the mechanisms of tourist visa issuance in Sharjah, seeking clarity on how the SCTDA coordinates visa policies to ensure they align with the emirate's tourism objectives.

Member Mohammed Ali bin Salam Al-Ketbi: Al-Ketbi touched on SCTDA's criteria for evaluating and categorizing tourism companies. His inquiry aimed at understanding the standards and benchmarks that differentiate various service providers within the tourism sector, ensuring that companies adhere to the high-quality standards expected in Sharjah's tourism industry.

Member Rashid Saleh Al Hammadi: Al Hammadi proposed a reassessment of the tariff fees applied to energy services for hotels and tourism projects in collaboration with the Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA). He advocated for the introduction of marine tourism services, suggesting the creation of mini-harbours to enhance the tourist experience, and emphasized the need for SCTDA to issue guidelines on maintaining decorum, particularly in hotel areas adjacent to residential neighbourhoods.

Ahmed Saleh Al Naqbi: Al Naqbi delved into the overarching challenges confronting Sharjah’s tourism sector, questioning how these challenges impact the demand for services like tourist guidance and hospitality. He called for initiatives to encourage Emirati youth to engage in tourism-related occupations, emphasizing the sector's potential as a significant source of income and employment.

Sheikha Al-Dhanain Al-Naqbi: She inquired about the Emiratization rates within SCTDA’s leadership and operational teams and sought details on the authority's efforts in training and preparing the next generation of leaders to achieve targeted Emiratization goals. She also highlighted the need for enhanced marketing efforts to promote tourism and trade effectively.

Moza bin Huwaiden Al-Ketbi: Al-Ketbi focused on the tourism potential of the Al Badayer area in Al Madam, urging the SCTDA to integrate its planning with local authorities to boost sports and tourism. She emphasized the need for a cohesive strategy that supports sustainable tourism development in this unique area.

Essa Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni: Al Zarooni emphasized restructuring the organizational framework to incorporate advanced technologies like smart guides (robots) in traditional Emirati attire, reflecting a modern yet culturally rooted approach to tourism. He advocated for sustainable tourism initiatives that conserve environmental integrity while promoting entrepreneurship among Emiratis.

Mohammed Ahmed Al-Dhahuri: Al-Dhahuri focused on fostering collaborative ties with tourism firms in Oman to enhance cross-border tourism, particularly advocating for enhanced tourism events in Dibba Al Hisn. His suggestions aimed at creating a seamless tourist experience that showcases the shared cultural and natural heritage of the region.

Ahmed Salem Awad Hamidi Al-Ketbi: Al-Ketbi proposed that SCTDA work closely with the Department of Planning and Survey to transform strategically located lands into hospitality establishments, thereby expanding Sharjah’s accommodation capacity and enhancing its tourism appeal.

Jassim Mohammed Al-Hanawi Al-Naqbi: Al-Naqbi suggested that the Sharjah Light Festival be scheduled during Ramadan to capitalize on the holy month’s unique ambiance, potentially drawing more visitors and enriching their cultural and spiritual experience in Sharjah.

Member Obaid Ishaq Al Mazmi: Al Mazmi stressed the importance of establishing a dedicated SCTDA office to address investor inquiries and challenges, facilitate a supportive environment for investment in Sharjah’s tourism sector, and ensure that investor feedback and suggestions are integrated into the emirate’s tourism development strategies.

Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, along with his team, addressed the council members' inquiries, emphasizing the authority's longstanding commitment to boosting Sharjah's tourism since its inception in 1996.

They showcased how their strategic marketing and promotional efforts have significantly contributed to the increase in tourist arrivals in Sharjah.

Al Midfa detailed the contributions of various markets, noting that Russian tourists have consistently been a major contributor, representing 16% of Sharjah’s total tourism market share. The Authority is actively working to broaden its reach by targeting diverse markets in its yearly planning.

Notably, the Russian market remains a key focus, with its substantial share maintained in 2023, alongside a remarkable 25% increase in tourists from the Sultanate of Oman and an 11% rise in domestic tourism, indicating a strategic triumph in enhancing Sharjah’s tourist appeal.

The tourism sector in Sharjah experienced a robust start in 2023, showcasing a promising recovery post-pandemic with an average monthly growth rate of 19%.

However, this momentum slightly dipped during Ramadan and the early summer months but regained strength in the winter, culminating in an overall annual growth of 11%.

The geographical distribution of Sharjah's tourism market share in 2023 was diverse, with Europe and Asia each contributing 27%, followed by Arab countries at 17%, Gulf states at 16%, the UAE at 11%, Africa at 3%, and the Americas at 2%.

This growth is attributed to Sharjah's active participation in international events, securing its reputation globally through three international exhibitions and six promotional tours, which have garnered numerous awards for both the SCTDA and the emirate.

The authority has also focused on enhancing its workforce, boasting a team comprising both local and expatriate talents, thereby achieving an Emiratization rate of over 80%, demonstrating their commitment to promoting the emirate’s tourism while valuing workforce development.





