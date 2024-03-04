More than 6,000 new F&B companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce during 2023 representing annual growth of 19.4%

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE – His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, has revealed that 6,478 new Food and Beverage (F&B) companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2023, representing year-over-year growth of 19.4%.



The total number of F&B companies registered with Dubai Chamber of Commerce – one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers – stood at 22,585 at the end of 2023, an increase of 22.7% compared to 2022.



His Excellency underlined the pivotal role of sector-specific Business Groups in enhancing the F&B industry’s competitiveness. The chamber has launched 11 Business Groups dedicated to the industry, eight of which were established in 2023, to advance the interests of F&B companies, enhance the private sector's contribution to policymaking and legislation, and stimulate the growth of the industry.



His Excellency added: “We believe in the power of public-private sector partnerships to achieve the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the National Food Security Strategy 2051. Our Business Groups play a key role in working and collaborating with various F&B segments to ensure we maintain the competitiveness of private sector companies within this vital industry.”



The F&B Business Groups currently operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce include the UAE Food & Beverage Manufacturers Group, Fruit and Vegetable Traders Business Group, UAE Restaurants Group, Bottled Water Business Group, Agribusiness Business Group, Chocolate and Confectionery Business Group, HORECA Traders Business Group, Meat and Poultry Business Group, Bakeries Business Group, Organic Food Business Group, and Coffee Business Group.







