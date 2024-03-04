In Alignment with Dubai's Vision for Health and Wellness Keolis MHI Hosts Inaugural KM Sports Day

(MENAFN- Biz Talk Media Consultancy) Dubai, UAE - February 27, 2024 - Keolis MHI, the leading transportation company and the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram, is delighted to announce the successful hosting of its first annual KM Sports Day, which took place on February 24th, 2024. This event highlights the company’s dedication to promoting health, wellness, and community engagement, in line with Dubai's vision and commitment towards for a healthy and active society.

The event, held in the style of the Olympic games, included over 300 members who conducted a marching parade to inaugurate the games. The day offered exciting sporting competitions and activities for participants of all ages and skill levels. With a diverse range of games featured, attendees had the opportunity to showcase their talents and sportsmanship in basketball, cricket, volleyball, running (50m Dash & 3km Run), football, long jump, table tennis, tug of war, and badminton. Additionally, participants had the chance to test their precision and accuracy in the darts competition.

In this regard, Adel Al Awadhi, Marketing & Communication Director at Keolis MHI, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "At Keolis MHI, we believe in the power of sports to bring people together, promote wellness, and foster a sense of camaraderie within our community. The KM Sports Day reflected our dedication to supporting Dubai's vision for a healthy and active lifestyle, providing a platform for friendly competition and physical activity."



Prizes were awarded to winners in each sporting category, recognizing their achievements and contributions to the spirit of sportsmanship.

Keolis MHI extended its gratitude to its valued partners whose support had been instrumental in making this event possible. Partners included Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Burjeel Holdings (Via Medeor Hospital, Dubai), IFFCO, and Dr. Nutrition whose support was instrumental in making the event a success. Their collaboration highlights a shared commitment to promoting health and wellness initiatives within the community.



"We are immensely grateful for the support of our partners, who have provided key elements to educate, inspire and promote the culture of wellbeing. " Said Al Awadhi

As the inaugural KM Sports Day draws to a close, Keolis MHI looks forward to building upon this foundation, continuing to promote a culture of health, fitness, and community engagement in alignment with Dubai's visionary goals for the future.







