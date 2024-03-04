Keolis Showcased Innovative Mobility Solutions at MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition 2024

(MENAFN- Biz Talk Media Consultancy)

Dubai, UAE – Mars 1, 2024 – Keolis, a global leader in shared mobility solutions, is proud to participate as an exhibitor at the MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition (MTCE), scheduled from February 28th to March 1st, 2024 in Dubai. Organised by the RTA in collaboration with UITP, The MTCE 2024 promised a dynamic platform for discussing the future of sustainable urban mobility. This year's theme, "Sustainable Mobility and Wellbeing," perfectly aligned with Keolis' commitment to shaping a greener future for cities.



Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the upcoming MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition (MTCE) brought together over 2000 attendees, and 65 speakers comprising leading experts and scholars in the public transport sector from 22 countries, along with numerous heads of government bodies and policymakers. The event will also be complemented by an exhibition with participation from more than 46 exhibitors representing 20 countries worldwide, and will feature a comprehensive program including keynote speeches, panel discussions, and an exhibition showcasing the latest advancements in sustainable urban mobility solutions.





Keolis representatives were present throughout the event, eager to engage with fellow attendees, foster collaboration, and drive progress towards a shared vision of sustainable mobility.



Alistair Gordon, CEO, Keolis UK, Middle East & India took centre stage on February 29th with his session, "Connecting Sustainable Urban Mobility and Quality of Life." This session highlighted Keolis' dedication to customer focused transportation and its commitment to improving the lives of citizens through innovative solutions.



Commenting on the Keolis’s participation, Alistair Gordon, CEO, Keolis UK, Middle East & India expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "I am honoured to participate in the MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition 2024, which will provide a showcase of Keolis' commitment to sustainable mobility and wellbeing. At the same time it is an opportunity for all present to share ideas and thoughts to drive forward positive change and create a pivotal role for urban mobility in the future for cities worldwide."



He added: “This year's theme, "Sustainable Mobility and Wellbeing", exemplified our commitment to shaping a greener future for urban mobility. We're laser-focused on harnessing cutting-edge technology, implementing effective policies, and embracing industry best practices to create a sustainable world.”



The 5th edition of the Congress addressed key topics such as artificial intelligence, green transport, resilient infrastructure, and urban planning, with a focus on driving progress towards net-zero emissions by 2050. It also provided a platform for industry experts, policymakers, and government officials to exchange knowledge, collaborate and explore innovative solutions for the future of transportation.



Alistair further elaborated “Keolis has a wealth of expertise, the Group manages over 300 contracts with public transport authorities (PTAs) globally. Our primary objective is to support PTAs in creating and implementing efficient public transportation systems that promote the shift from private vehicles to public transport and active modes. Given the pressing global concerns surrounding climate change and rising temperatures, our focus is on collaborating with PTAs to develop integrated transport systems, that will provide attractive alternative mobility solutions for communities.



Keolis has a clear approach to actively engage in shaping the future of sustainable mobility through three key pillars:

• Advancing knowledge by sharing their expertise through panel discussions and conferences, fostering collaborative problem-solving to tackle shared challenges and capitalise on opportunities

• Building partnerships by leveraging the MTCE as a platform to connect with like-minded organisations and forge alliances that accelerate progress towards shared goals, recognising that collaboration is key to driving innovation and achieving a sustainable future for all

• Inspiring change by showcasing real-world examples of how their innovative solutions tangibly improve lives and create a more sustainable future.



Through these proactive endeavours, Keolis goes beyond just being present at the event, with a strategy and the mindset to be a key player in shaping a global transformative and sustainable future for urban mobility.







MENAFN04032024007353015885ID1107931228