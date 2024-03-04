NTT DATA and UXE Security Solutions aim to set new benchmarks with SAP S/4HANA Cloud®

(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) NTT DATA has already started working with UXE Dubai to implement SAP S/4HANA Cloud for seamless integration between financial and operational transactions



DUBAI - NTT DATA, a trusted global leader in IT services and consulting, and UXE SECURITY SOLUTIONS L.L.C, a leading Dubai-based investment entity specialised in the security and investigations industry, are proud to announce a synergistic collaboration. This partnership marks the implementation of SAP S/4HANA Cloud with embedded Analytics and AI features in UXE Dubai.



Dr. Bahri Danış, CEO for Türkiye and MENA at NTT DATA, expressed enthusiasm about the project stating: “We are very excited to partner with UXE to optimise and improve their operational framework. Our implementation of SAP S/4HANA Cloud is designed to seamlessly integrate their financial and operational transactions, leveraging the latest in mobility, analytics, and AI. This project is not just about technology transformation, it’s about setting new benchmarks in the security and investigations industry.”



UXE Dubai set to leap forward in implementing Analytics and AI

UXE (formerly Al Muhark) was established in 2018 and has swiftly become a prominent name in investment, fintech, IoT, big data, and AI in the region. It has rapidly expanded its presence in multiple firms and venture capitals. With a robust workforce and a significant footprint in Dubai, the company is set to take a leap forward in technological advancement.



Abdulla Juma, CEO of UXE Security Solutions shared his vision for the project: “Our collaboration with NTT DATA is a strategic step towards integrating cutting-edge technology in our operations. The implementation of SAP S/4HANA Cloud aligns perfectly with our mission to innovate and lead in the security space. We anticipate that the centralized and real-time reporting capabilities will enhance our decision-making processes and operational efficiency, setting a new standard in our industry.”

Data centralization and real-time reporting will drive insights, efficiency and innovation

The project aims to achieve seamless integration between financial and operational transactions, enhanced by mobility features. This step is critical for UXE as it looks to streamline its processes and enhance its service offerings. The centralization of data and real-time reporting capabilities will provide the company with unprecedented insights, driving efficiency and innovation.



NTT DATA’ proposal for the implementation includes SAP S/4HANA Cloud with key modules such as finance, sales, sourcing and procurement. This comprehensive approach underlines NTT DATA’ commitment to delivering a solution that is not only technologically advanced but also tailored to the specific needs of UXE.



This collaboration marks both enterprise’ commitment to innovation and excellence. As UXE embarks on this new journey with NTT DATA, the company is poised to redefine industry standards and emerge as a leader in the integration of technology in security and investigations.





About NTT DATA

NTT DATA drives innovation – from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies – and for their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA employs more than 15,000 people in more than 30 countries.



NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.



About UXE SECURITY SOLUTIONS L.L.C

UXE SECURITY SOLUTIONS L.L.C, formerly known as Al Muhark Security Services, is a Dubai-based investment entity with interests in various firms and venture capitals. Specializing in investment, fintech, IoT, big data, security industry, and artificial intelligence, the company has been at the forefront of innovation since its inception in 2018.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.





