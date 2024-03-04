Andrey Rublev and Aster Pharmacy launch Muscle Bolt, a sports nutrition supplement designed to improve the health of fitness enthusiasts and athletes

(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 26, 2024 – Aster Pharmacy, a leading pharmacy chain in the GCC and the retail arm of Aster DM Healthcare, has joined forces with its brand ambassador Andrey Rublev, tennis champion and ATP world no.5, to launch Muscle Bolt, a new line of science backed nutritional supplements designed to optimize the performance of sports and fitness enthusiasts.

The ultra-filtered high quality protein supplement provides three key performance components without artificial flavors or sweeteners: endurance, energy and metabolic support. Essentially gluten-free and vegetable oil-free, the supplement boosts strength and lean muscle growth. Six products are being introduced from the Muscle Bolt range – Whey Protein, Mass Gainers, Pre-Work outs, BCAA and Glutamine & Creatine.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. N.S. Balasubramanian – CEO of Aster Retail said, “As a leading regional retailer for nutrition products and supplements, with a special focus on sports and fitness enthusiasts, we are delighted to introduce Muscle Bolt in GCC with the support of Andrey Rublev. As a super star athlete and fitness icon, he saw value in the concept of empowering individuals to take control of their health which provides the foundation for good-health and well-being.”

The tennis sensation, Andrey Rublev, commented on Muscle Bolt saying, “I am glad to be here at the introduction of Muscle Bolt in the region and absolutely pleased to continue my partnership with Aster pharmacy which provides an outstanding selection of health, nutrition and fitness products that strongly aligns with my opinion that a healthy active lifestyle is a solid foundation for overall well-being. Together, we hope to encourage more and more people to prioritize their own health and well-being."

Muscle Bolt’s range of products will be available through Aster Pharmacy's retail stores, myAster, online platforms across UAE, by 20th April. The product range brings in a new innovation in nutrition supplements for bodybuilders, athletes, fitness enthusiasts and those into high-impact sports. Each product in the range contains high quality ingredients that fuel and support an active lifestyle and help achieve an individual’s fitness goals.

Aster Pharmacy is a pioneer in sourcing scientifically researched and clinically tested products that promote optimum sports and fitness performance. The retail pharmacy continues to promote excellent health and nutrition in all of the communities in which it operates.







