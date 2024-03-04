Family Development Foundation organises second edition of ‘Neighbors for All’ Festival at Jebel Hafeet

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group)

Abu Dhabi, March 4, 2024: Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, The Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the Family Development Foundation (FDF) concluded the second edition of the ‘Neighbours for All’ festival, at Al Hai Park - Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain.



This eagerly anticipated family-oriented event aimed to improving family happiness and the quality of life of community members, encouraging them to contribute and participate in social services and activities. This initiative also endeavored to boost relationships as well as enhance trust, satisfaction, and social responsibility between the community and the foundation.



The festival included numerous family activities that brought together family and community members in an engaging and interactive environment. This is in line with the Foundation’s aim to create an important social interface that enhances relationships between community members, achieves sustainable social cohesion, boosts the level of family and community well-being, while introducing individuals to the various FDF centers and their locations as well as highlighting their significant role in supporting and bringing stability to families.



The opening of the ‘Neighbours for All’ festival was attended by H.E. Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of Family Development Foundation, H.E. Mariam Al Mazrouei, Director of Community Services Division at FDF, and Mrs. Wafa Al Ali, Director of the Family Counseling Department at FDF, along with several department directors, employees of the foundation, government partners, and members of the community.





Building Sustainable Families



H.E. Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of FDF, said: “Under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, the FDF remains dedicated to implementing initiatives that positively impact individuals and families. The Neighbours for All festival exemplifies our ongoing commitment to fostering social development and building sustainable families that reflect real-life experiences and embrace the advancements in digital technology while ensuring inclusivity across all age groups, from children to senior citizens.”



H.E. Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi stated that the ‘Neighbours for All’ festival kicked off with the debut of the Electro Robot, an innovative electronic character inspired from Qasr Al Hosn, a prominent historical landmark in Abu Dhabi that symbolises the UAE’s architectural heritage and ancient environment. “The Electro Robot undertakes various tasks to enhance the quality of family life and happiness by engaging with family members and society at large through electronic means and smart applications, simulating conversations and interactions. With a smart and active personality, Electro possesses knowledge about FDF and all family and society-related aspects. It interacts with individuals of diverse personalities and age groups through writing and introductory, promotional and awareness videos, functioning as an artificial conversational entity to promote engagement and gather information,” H.E. added.



Her Excellency asserted that the unveiling of Electro Robot during the ‘Year of Sustainability’ underscores FDF’s dedication to leveraging technology for community enrichment. By harnessing artificial intelligence and diverse communication channels, the Foundation aims to streamline access to resources and promote social awareness among residents. Additionally, the FDF contributes to sustainable social development by creating media content for social awareness and actively promoting its various community services, programs, and events.



H.E. continued: “The FDF is constantly striving to implement innovative approaches and initiatives in the community to foster family well-being and stability. These efforts highlight the Foundation’s leading position, ensuring that community integration is achieved in line with Abu Dhabi's vision and strategy.”



Her Excellency emphasised that the three-day festival welcomed all members of the community, offered a diverse range of innovative and sustainable activities. These included family consultations,





Productive Families Market, the Young Merchant, sessions to enhance the quality of family life,

interactive theater, My Family Kitchen, family games, heritage events, entertaining shows, interactive workshops, food truck offerings, diverse cultural events, as well as competitions and prizes. The festival’s activities aimed to foster essential life skills among all members of the family and society.



The second edition of 'Neighbours for All’ festival organised in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, and the National Ambulance, these strategic partners play a crucial role in strengthening cooperation and achieving remarkable success in overcoming challenges. Additionally, such collaborations actively promote important messages that align with the objectives of both governmental and private entities, including the promotion of social responsibility. These messages highlight the voluntary contributions of individuals and showcase their efforts in community, reflecting their love for the country and their sense of belonging.







