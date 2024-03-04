Foreign trade transactions in Turkish lira see increase of 39.4 percent YoY

(MENAFN) According to data from the Trade Ministry, compiled by a Turkish news agency, foreign trade transactions conducted in Turkish lira experienced a significant increase of 39.4 percent year-on-year, totaling 207.7 billion Turkish liras (USD6.6 billion) in the first two months of 2024. Exports in February showed a notable rise of 13.6 percent compared to the previous year, reaching a record-high value of USD21.8 million.



The data also revealed a substantial surge in exports and imports conducted in Turkish lira. In January, exports in Turkish lira skyrocketed by 69.4 percent year-on-year, amounting to 30.9 billion Turkish liras (USD982.6 million), while imports increased by 68.1 percent to 81.1 billion liras (USD2.5 billion). The foreign trade volume in Turkish lira for January surged by 68.5 percent to 112.1 billion Turkish liras (USD3.5 billion).



Comparing to January 2023, the growth is significant, with exports amounting to 18.2 billion Turkish liras (USD578.7 million) and imports at 48.2 billion Turkish liras (USD1.5 billion), resulting in a foreign trade volume of 66.5 billion Turkish liras (USD2.1 billion).



In February, exports in Turkish lira witnessed a 19.6 percent increase to 25.1 billion Turkish liras (USD798.1 million), and imports grew by 14.7 percent to 70.4 billion Turkish liras (USD2.2 billion). The foreign trade volume for February reached 95.6 billion Turkish liras (USD3 billion), marking a 15.9 percent increase year-on-year.



Comparing February 2024 to the same period last year, the ministry reported exports of 21.1 billion Turkish liras (USD670.9 million) and imports of 61.4 billion Turkish liras (USD1.9 billion), resulting in a foreign trade volume of 82.4 billion Turkish liras (USD2.6 billion).



For the January-February 2023 period, the foreign trade volume amounted to 149.2 billion Turkish liras (USD4.7 billion), with exports totaling 39.2 billion Turkish liras (USD1.2 billion). In comparison, the January-February 2024 period saw a notable increase in exports, reaching 56.1 billion Turkish liras (USD1.7 billion).

