ASE Closes At 2,468 Points

Amman, Mar. 4 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) ended its daily trading session with an uptick of 0.18 percent, an increase to the point level of 2,468.Monday's trading saw a total turnover of 2.9 million shares, spread across 2,593 contracts, amounting to approximately JD4 million in trading value.Of the listed companies, shares of 30 witnessed a decline, while 36 experienced an ascent, with prices of 30 others maintaining stability.

