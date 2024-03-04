Jordan International Food Exhibition Set To Open Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 4 (Petra) - The Jordan International Food Exhibition (Jordan Food) will commence tomorrow evening, Tuesday, at the Amman International Motor Show on Airport Road.This year's exhibition coincides with the national celebrations of the silver jubilee of His Majesty King Abdullah II's accession to the throne and the upcoming Ramadan season. It will feature both local and international companies.Organized by the International Promoters Company for Marketing and Exhibitions (IPCO) in its seventh edition, the focus remains on showcasing the achievements of the Jordanian industry, highlighting the advanced levels attained and the high technical standards of Jordan's food material and commodity imports.IPCO's General Manager, Raed Abu Saada, stated today, Monday, that the five-day event, spanning an area of 6,000 square meters, is a significant occurrence for the Kingdom. It will encompass national industries, food imports, and the packaging sector under one roof.Abu Saada further noted that the exhibition will be open to the public free of charge from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm. The event will feature food preparation and tasting demonstrations, with participating chefs from both within and outside Jordan.