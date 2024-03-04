PM Unveils JRTV Museum, Celebrating Jordan's Media Legacy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 4 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh inaugurated the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation's (JRTV) museum on Monday, commemorating the 25th anniversary of His Majesty King Abdullah II's accession to the throne.During the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Khasawneh highlighted JRTV's crucial role in promoting Jordan's national message and adhering to its foundational principles. He praised JRTV and its affiliated local media for their commitment to this mission.Khasawneh acknowledged the diligent efforts that went into the creation of the museum, which details JRTV's storied history through its developmental phases. The museum stands as a tribute to the merger of Jordanian Radio and Jordanian Television into a unified body.Emphasizing the need to preserve and rejuvenate JRTV's vast archives, Khasawneh called for the adoption of technological advancements to digitize and effectively manage the corporation's historical recordings. He stressed the importance of using modern technology for content production and distribution.Furthermore, Khasawneh urged for the integration of innovative broadcasting technologies and platforms to enhance national discourse and reinforce a unified national identity characterized by resilience, optimism, and pride in Jordan's century-long achievements.On a guided tour of the museum, Khasawneh explored the extensive collection that captures JRTV's development over the years, showcasing a rich array of historical content, equipment, and broadcasting techniques. The museum serves as a lasting homage to JRTV's legacy and its significant impact on Jordan's media scene.