PM Opens FAO Regional Conference, Calls For Sustainable Food Security

Amman, March 4 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh inaugurated the 37th session of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Regional Conference for the Near East in Amman on Monday.The conference saw the participation of 30 ministers, alongside 15 remote participants, representatives from 19 international organizations, and 17 esteemed international observers. The aim was to forge a regional agreement on developing sustainable agricultural food systems to secure food for the region's inhabitants.In his opening remarks, Khasawneh highlighted the critical importance of the ministerial gathering, set against the backdrop of significant regional and global challenges. He stressed the urgent need for strategies that enhance self-reliance and encourage inter-nation collaboration to achieve food security.The Prime Minister emphasized the necessity of evolving towards more efficient and comprehensive food systems within the Near East and North Africa. Such a shift is vital for ensuring the provision of safe and nutritious food amidst rising population numbers, water scarcity, and the threat of climate change.Khasawneh called for tackling issues of food availability, access, stability, and utilization, aiming to improve the livelihoods of smallholder producers and rural communities through increased income, employment, and food production opportunities.He also pointed out the agricultural sector's lag in adopting innovation and digital technology, underlining their essential role in steering sustainable development."We in Jordan are committed to a thorough revamp of our agricultural sector and food systems," Khasawneh stated. "Our endeavors span the entire value chain, including food industries, transportation, supply chains, employment, energy, water management, women's empowerment, gender equality, job creation, and the promotion of rural products. Our goal is to develop sustainable markets and enhance rural livelihoods, advancing towards food security and sustainable economic growth."He noted Jordan's initiative to establish a food security observatory, following discussions between His Majesty King Abdullah II and QU Dongyu, the FAO Director-General, during Dongyu's visit to Jordan in 2022.Khasawneh highlighted Jordan's resilience amidst global challenges like refugee influxes, conflicts, and climate change, emphasizing the country's commitment to flexible and innovative strategies to improve adaptation and resilience.Addressing the issue of food waste and water loss, Khasawneh stressed the ethical duty to fight hunger and foster environmental sustainability. He asserted that effective management of losses and waste is crucial for reducing food insecurity.He condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, lamenting the loss of lives and destruction. Khasawneh praised Jordan's efforts, including collaborative airdrops with other countries, to relieve the suffering of Gaza's people.With continuous diplomatic endeavors led by King Abdullah II and in concert with Arab leaders, Khasawneh reaffirmed Jordan's support for humanitarian aid and called for an end to the war, advocating for a political solution based on the two-state formula.