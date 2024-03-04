Israeli Strikes Kill 124 Palestinians In Gaza In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Mar. 4 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported 13 "massacres" by the Israeli occupation against the Strip in 24 hours, leaving 124 dead and 210 injured.In its daily statistical report on victims of the ongoing Israeli aggression for the 150th day in Gaza, the ministry added that a number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews are hindered by the occupation from reaching them.The toll of Israeli attacks on Gaza rose to 30,534 deaths and 71,920 injuries since October 7, it said.