ACC Reports 1.1% Increase In Exports

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 4 (Petra) - The Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) reported a modest increase in the value of export certificates issued during February and March 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.According to ACC data, the total export value reached JD187 million, reflecting a 1.1% rise. This increase, however, was accompanied by a 13.9% decline in the number of certificates issued, dropping from 4,048 in the same two months in 2023 to 3,486 in the same period in 2024.Despite the decrease in certificates, exports remained concentrated in several key markets. Saudi Arabia led the pack with 576 certificates, followed by Iraq (344), United Arab Emirates (334), Egypt (172), and India (24).Iraq also emerged as the top export destination in terms of value, accounting for roughly JD100 million. Other major export destinations included Egypt (JD16 million), United Arab Emirates (JD15 million), Saudi Arabia (JD10 million), and India (JD7 million).The data further revealed that re-exported foreign products constituted the largest export category, reaching JD105 million. This was followed by industrial products (JD35 million), Arabic products (JD18 million), and agricultural products (JD16 million).The ACC, established in 1923, plays a crucial role in facilitating Jordanian exports by issuing certificates of origin for various goods, including agricultural products, natural resources, and re-exported items.