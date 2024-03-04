Australia Announces USD 186.7 Million Funding For ASEAN's Projects

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 (KUNA) -- Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced on Monday that Australia gave USD 186.7 million for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) projects including maritime security ventures, amid tensions over China's "growing aggression in claiming South China Sea."

More funds were allocated for maritime security projects due to serious threats that indo-pacific countries and Southeast Asian States face, Wong pointed out during Australia Special Summit with ASEAN members in Melbourne.

"We face destabilizing, provocative and coercive actions, including unsafe conduct at sea and in the air and militarization of disputed features." Wong stated.

Australia Special Summit 2024 is being held in Melbourne from Monday till Wednesday, and 10 countries are participating but Myanmar's ASEAN member has been excluded because of the ongoing internal conflict.

The special summit will mark 50 years of "dialogue partner" of ASEAN and declaring Melbourne as guiding document to further strengthen the strategic direction of the ASEAN-Australia partnership.

China claims sovereignty over the entire South China Sea including parts that are claimed by ASEAN member states which are the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei, although Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) ruled in 2016 that China's claims are illegal. (end)

