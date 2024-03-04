OIC Will Hold Ministerial Meeting Regarding Israeli Aggression On Tues.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 4 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary ministerial meeting next Tuesday regarding the developments of Gaza Strip situation.

The meeting will be held at the headquarters of the organization's General Secretariat in Jeddah by the invitation of Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Jordan and Iran to follow up on the implementation of the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit decisions on last November 11.

The last summit resulted on forming committee of foreign ministers from member states of the organization to tour world capitals and international organizations to work on stopping the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

As well as, The Secretary-General of the organization and a legal team presented an oral argument before the International Court of Justice in The Hague last Monday, on behalf of the organization, in which it reviewed the crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people.

Also they stressed that the occupying entity is continuing to implement apartheid policy against the Palestinians.

The General Secretariat of OIC is currently working on establishing a legal observatory to document Israeli crimes to monitor and publish them in various media. (end)

