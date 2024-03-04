Ukraine Expects $900M Tranche From IMF In Second Half Of March - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine can receive a $900 million tranche from the International Monetary Fund in the second half of March.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a press conference on Monday, March 4, Ukrinform reports.

"We expect an IMF tranche worth $900 million in the second half of March," Shmyhal said.

He recalled that the IMF's Extended Fund Facility foresees $5.4 billion in funding for Ukraine in 2024.

Shmyhal also noted that, during the two years of the full-scale war, Ukraine attracted more than $75 billion in foreign aid. About $37 billion was attracted in 2022 and about $42 billion in 2023.

Ukraine may receive about $9B in financial assistance from partners this March

"The plan for this year is at least $37 billion from our international partners. Of course, we expect more help, taking into account the agreements signed by the President of Ukraine with seven countries, and this work is ongoing," Shmyhal said.

According to him, this year's budget deficit exceeds 20% of Ukraine's GDP - $37 billion. The government expects EUR 17.3 billion to be attracted from the EU, and EUR 4.5 billion in financing is expected in March.