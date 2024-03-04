Shmyhal Says Ukraine Set Up Five Joint Ventures With Western Arms Manufacturers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has already signed five agreements on the joint production of weapons with the world's leading companies, with dozens more such joint ventures to be set up this year.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a press conference on Monday, March 4, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We cooperate very fruitfully with the leaders of the world's arms production. We can already talk about five signed contracts and the creation of five joint ventures in Ukraine in cooperation with Western arms manufacturers. This work is ongoing. There will be dozens of such enterprises this year," Shmyhal said.

According to him, Ukraine creates some enterprises with partners privately.

"We do not disclose where they are created to ensure their safety," he said.

Shmyhal said that many leading arms manufacturers were currently considering the possibility of being present in Ukraine, concluding contracts, creating joint ventures and producing weapons, as well as assembling individual elements and carrying out repair work.

"This will significantly strengthen our security component," he said.

Photo: Ukroboronprom