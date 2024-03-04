President Ilham Aliyev Invites Pakistani PM To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has invited
the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to visit
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
This was mentioned in a congratulatory letter of President Ilham
Aliyev to Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of his reelection
as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
