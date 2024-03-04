               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Invites Pakistani PM To Visit Azerbaijan


3/4/2024 7:41:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has invited the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to visit Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This was mentioned in a congratulatory letter of President Ilham Aliyev to Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of his reelection as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Will be updated

