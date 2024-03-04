Azerbaijan To Have Fifty Percent Ownership Stake In Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan will have a 50% ownership stake in the institution
created for the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, according to the
relevant document signed between the governments of Azerbaijan and
Georgia, Azernews reports, citing the President of
the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Rovshan Rustamov, telling in an
interview with local journalists.
According to him, once the project works are completed, all
operations will be carried out by this institution.
"Work has already begun in this direction, legal documents have
been prepared, and the creation of the joint institution is
expected in the coming days. The joint institution will be
established with both parties having a 50% ownership stake. The
main responsibilities of the joint institution include the
implementation of project-related activities, determining tariffs
for transportation, carrying out cargo transportation, and
resolving operational issues comprehensively," emphasized
Rustamov.
It is worth noting that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is a major
transportation project that connects Azerbaijan, Georgia, and
Turkiye. It serves as a crucial link in the transportation network,
facilitating the movement of goods and passengers between the
Caspian Sea and Europe.
The BTK railway runs from Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to
Kars, a city in northeastern Turkiye. The route passes through
Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, providing a direct rail link
between the Caspian Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.
The railway facilitates the efficient transportation of goods,
including energy resources, manufactured products, and other
commodities.
It contributes to the development of economic ties between
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye, as well as other countries
connected to the transportation corridor.
The BTK railway was officially inaugurated in October 2017 with
the participation of leaders from Azerbaijan, Georgia, and
Turkey.
The railway has since been operational, handling both freight
and passenger trains.
The success of the BTK railway has spurred discussions about
potential expansions and further integration with other regional
and global transportation networks.
