Inflation in Turkey rises more than predictable, advocating for stricter monetary measures

(MENAFN) Official data released on Monday revealed that Turkey's annual inflation rate surged more than anticipated to reach 67.07 percent in February. This sharp increase in inflation continues to mount pressure for further tightening of monetary policy, as the country grapples with robust increases in food prices, as well as rising costs in hotel accommodation and education. Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance, Mehmet Simsek, acknowledged the persistently high inflation during an interview with local media, attributing it to base year effects and the lagging impact of monetary policy adjustments. Simsek emphasized expectations for inflation to remain elevated in the coming months before gradually declining over the subsequent twelve-month period.



The Central Bank of Turkey has responded to the inflationary pressures by raising interest rates by a staggering 3,650 basis points since June. However, despite the aggressive tightening measures, the central bank has halted its tightening cycle, asserting that the current interest rate of 45 percent is sufficient to curb inflationary pressures. Despite this stance, economists warn of the need for continued vigilance and potential further monetary policy actions to address the persistent inflationary pressures.



According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute, consumer price inflation rose by 4.53 percent on a monthly basis in February, a slight decrease from the 6.70 percent recorded in January. However, this marginal decline does little to alleviate concerns over the overall inflationary trend, which remains significantly elevated.



Economists note that February's inflationary surge was largely driven by the ongoing impact of the minimum wage hike earlier in the year, particularly impacting the services sector. The restaurant and hotel sectors experienced the most significant price increases, soaring by 94.5 percent, followed closely by education costs, which rose by 91.8 percent. Additionally, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, key components in the inflation basket, surged by 71.1 percent, further exacerbating inflationary pressures.



Looking ahead, the Central Bank has maintained its inflation target for the end of the year at 36 percent. However, given the persistently high inflation levels, the bank has pledged to extend its monetary policy tightening measures for a prolonged period to steer inflation towards the desired trajectory.

