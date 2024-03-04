Sohu.com reveals surge in net loss in Q4, expects sustained losses for Q1

(MENAFN) Sohu.com, a prominent Chinese Internet services company, disclosed on Monday its financial performance for the fourth quarter of the previous year, revealing a notable increase in net losses compared to the same period in the prior year. The company reported net losses totaling USD12.62 million for the fourth quarter, a significant rise from the USD7.09 million losses recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. Shareholder losses were reported at USD0.37 per share in American depositary certificates, compared to USD0.21 per share during the fourth quarter of 2022.



Taking seasonal factors into account, Sohu.com's net distributable losses for the fourth quarter of last year amounted to USD11 million, translating to USD0.32 per share of American deposit certificates. This marks a substantial increase from the USD2 million losses incurred during the same period in the previous year. Despite these losses, the company's total quarterly revenues reached USD141.36 million, though reflecting a decline of 12 percent compared to the previous year.



Within its revenue streams, Sohunoted declines in its online gaming and advertising sectors, with online gaming revenues dropping by 5 percent annually to USD115 million, while advertising revenues saw a steeper decline of 18 percent.



Looking ahead, the company anticipates net distributable losses for the first quarter of the current year to range between USD26 and USD36 million, with distributable losses, factoring in seasonal variations, expected to fall between USD23 and USD33 million. These projections indicate a continuation of financial challenges for Sohuin the near term, amidst persisting market dynamics and operational factors impacting its performance.

MENAFN04032024000045015682ID1107931057