Beijing reveals ambitious plan enhance industrial automation capabilities

(MENAFN) The city of Beijing has unveiled an ambitious initiative aimed at bolstering its smart manufacturing infrastructure, with plans to add 100 smart factories and digital workshops over the next three years. The announcement, reported by the Chinese news agency Xinhua on Monday, highlights the city government's commitment to advancing digitization in the manufacturing sector. This initiative is outlined in an action plan issued by the Directorate of Economy and Information Technology of the Beijing Municipality, delineating the roadmap for digitization efforts in the city's manufacturing landscape from 2024 to 2026.



Under the plan, Beijing aims to propel all major companies in the manufacturing sector to achieve a significant level of digitization. This strategic focus on smart manufacturing is emerging as a defining characteristic for Beijing, positioning the city as a leader in technological innovation. Notably, last month saw the inauguration of a new Xiaomi factory in Beijing, outfitted with state-of-the-art smart manufacturing technologies capable of producing approximately 10 million phones annually, exemplifying the city's commitment to embracing cutting-edge manufacturing practices.



According to the Directorate of Economy and Information Technology, Beijing has already established 103 smart factories and digital workshops since 2021, underscoring the city's rapid progress in advancing its manufacturing capabilities. China, as a whole, has emerged as the largest market for smart manufacturing applications globally, boasting over 10,000 digital workshops and smart factories, as reported by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. This concerted effort towards digitization underscores Beijing's determination to leverage technology to enhance efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness within its manufacturing sector, positioning the city at the forefront of the global smart manufacturing landscape.

MENAFN04032024000045015682ID1107931056