Bitcoin price continues to rise amid demand for ETFs expected

(MENAFN) Bitcoin has witnessed a consecutive two-day surge, edging closer to its all-time high levels, driven by anticipations of robust demand from currency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) at the start of the week. The cryptocurrency surpassed the significant milestone of USD65,000, marking a more than 3.8 percent increase during Monday's trading session. It inches towards its historical peak of around USD68,000, observed in November 2021, amidst a series of market rallies in recent times.



The upward trajectory of Bitcoin's price gained momentum in February, with a notable 45 percent surge, marking its highest monthly gains in over three years. This surge was buoyed by substantial capital inflows into newly launched US-listed Bitcoin ETFs, which commenced trading on January 11. Over the past 12 months, Bitcoin has surged by approximately 186 percent, underlining the cryptocurrency's enduring appeal to investors.



The surge in investor interest, particularly in Bitcoin ETFs, has resulted in net inflows into the cryptocurrency market totaling USD7.35 billion since the launch of these ETFs. Noteworthy financial institutions such as BlackRock and Fidelity Investments are among the entities offering these investment products, further solidifying Bitcoin's mainstream acceptance and adoption.



Market sentiment remains optimistic, with traders betting on Bitcoin's price surpassing its previous record of nearly USD69,000, which was attained during the Covid pandemic. This optimism is fueled by expectations of sustained demand from ETFs and concerns surrounding the upcoming halving event, anticipated later this year. Following the halving, wherein the mining reward is halved, there is an expectation for a decline in the growth of the coin supply, intensifying demand pressure and potentially driving further price appreciation in Bitcoin.

MENAFN04032024000045015682ID1107931054