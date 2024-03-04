Egyptian PM calls for speedy handing of goods from ports to stabilize prices

(MENAFN) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has issued directives for the swift release of various goods held at Egyptian ports during a cabinet meeting held on Monday. Madbouly emphasized the importance of promptly releasing goods, particularly essential items such as food commodities, medicines, animal feed, and production necessities. He underscored that this coordinated effort with the Central Bank of Egypt and relevant ministries aims to alleviate pressure on prices and maintain market stability.



The Prime Minister cited recent increases in dollar resources, including from the Ras al-Hikma deal and other sources, as a contributing factor to this initiative. He emphasized the need for expedited procedures to ensure the timely release of goods, pledging continuous monitoring of the situation across all ports throughout the day.



Madbouly reiterated the government's commitment to ongoing reform measures, emphasizing Egypt's objectives in bolstering various sectors including industry, agriculture, tourism, and telecommunications. He stressed that these sectors are integral components of the state's comprehensive plan for structural reform, aimed at enhancing exports and driving economic growth. The Prime Minister's directives highlight the government's proactive stance in addressing market dynamics and ensuring the efficient flow of essential goods to meet the needs of the population.

MENAFN04032024000045015682ID1107931031