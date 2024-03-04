FAO Director-General raises concerns about Red Sea blockade influence on food trade

(MENAFN) Oleg Kobyakov, Director of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), has voiced apprehension regarding the situation unfolding in the Bab el-Mandeb and Red Sea regions, emphasizing its potential ramifications on global food trade and pricing dynamics. The strategic significance of the Bab al-Mandab strait and the Red Sea as crucial maritime routes for the transportation of goods underscores the severity of the issue at hand. With the Houthis imposing a blockade on the strait, the cost of shipping vessels navigating this route has surged twofold, resulting in a substantial decline in goods transportation by as much as 30%.



This disruption has prompted the world's leading shipping companies to reject deliveries through the Red Sea, leading to significant disruptions in logistics chains and necessitating the adoption of longer, more expensive alternative routes. The consequential increase in fuel expenses, estimated at around 15%, further compounds the economic burden, ultimately translating into elevated prices of food products and diminished accessibility for end consumers.



Maximo Torero, the chief economist at the FAO, has echoed these concerns, highlighting the escalating risks across various global regions, including the Red Sea, the Black Sea, and the Panama Canal. As tensions escalate, countries like the United States and others have dispatched naval vessels to safeguard civilian ships navigating these waters. Moreover, the United States and Britain have continued their military interventions, including airstrikes, targeting the Houthis, who claim to be supporting Palestinians in Gaza. This multifaceted crisis underscores the urgent need for coordinated international efforts to mitigate the adverse effects on food trade and ensure the continued flow of essential supplies to regions affected by the blockade.

MENAFN04032024000045015682ID1107931027