Egyptian construction firms explore foreign growth amid economic uncertainty

(MENAFN) In response to ongoing challenges posed by currency fluctuations, supply chain disruptions, and delayed payments, major Egyptian contracting firms are eyeing expansion into foreign markets. These uncertainties, exacerbated by the struggle to accurately price the local currency against the dollar and the sluggishness in disbursing arrears of currency differences, have prompted companies to seek opportunities abroad. Sources within the industry have revealed that Saudi Arabia and Africa are emerging as primary targets for this strategic expansion.



The decision by the government to slash investment spending by 15 percent in the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget has further motivated contracting companies to explore new avenues beyond national borders. Among these firms is Hassan Allam Holding Group, which aims to double its foreign market presence, particularly in key regions like Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Oman, Libya, and Iraq. However, these expansion plans are not without challenges, with economic conditions and currency weaknesses posing significant obstacles.



Similarly, the Arab Contractors Company has articulated its strategic shift towards expanding into foreign markets as a means of diversifying its revenue streams and mitigating risks associated with domestic economic volatility. The company's Chairman and Managing Director underscored the importance of this move in securing foreign currency sources amidst fluctuating local conditions.



Meanwhile, real estate companies in Egypt are also adopting proactive measures to navigate economic fluctuations. These firms are grappling with escalating prices of construction inputs within the domestic market and are accelerating construction processes to address current challenges. However, some are also looking beyond national borders as a strategic approach to mitigate the impacts of local exchange rate fluctuations and bolster foreign currency reserves.

