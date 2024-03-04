Seera Holding Group concludes investment contract with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund

(MENAFN) Seera Holding Group revealed on Monday the termination of an agreement with the Saudi Public Investment Fund regarding its investment in its subsidiary, Almosafer Travel and Tourism. The deal, valued at over 1.5 billion Saudi riyals, came to a halt due to the failure of both parties to reach a mutual agreement, though specifics were not disclosed by the company.



This announcement triggered a significant downturn in Seera's stock, marking a 9.9 percent decline, the largest drop in approximately four years. This decline sharply contrasts with the company's previous performance, as its shares had surged by 13 percent over the course of February.



Negotiations between Seera Holding Group and the Public Investment Fund commenced back in September 2022. At that time, Seera had disclosed that the fund aimed to acquire a 30 percent stake in Almosafer Company, offering an investment of up to 1.554 billion Saudi riyals.



The Public Investment Fund's involvement in such deals is integral to the broader economic diversification efforts spearheaded by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. As part of these initiatives, the fund is poised to inject hundreds of billions of dollars into various sectors, spanning from electric vehicles to the semi-slide industry, tourist resorts, and sports.

