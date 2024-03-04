Al Rajhi Bank reveals intentions to issue sustainable sukuk

(MENAFN) Al Rajhi Bank, recognized as the largest Islamic bank globally, has unveiled its intention to issue sustainable US dollar-denominated Sukuk under its International Sukuk Program, last updated on May 30, 2023. Through a specialized entity, the bank aims to offer these Sukuk to qualified investors both within and beyond the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



In an official statement posted on the Saudi stock market platform, Tadawul, Al Rajhi Bank disclosed the appointment of a consortium of prominent financial institutions to oversee the issuance process. Notable entities such as Al Rajhi Capital Company, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank BGSC, and Citigroup Global Markets Limited, among others, have been entrusted with key roles as lead managers and bookrunners for the potential offering.



The bank underscored that the specifics of the sustainable Sukuk, including their value and terms, will be determined in alignment with prevailing market conditions. This strategic move is aimed at fulfilling the bank's financial and strategic objectives, in accordance with its financing sustainability framework.



It was emphasized that the issuance of sustainable Sukuk remains contingent upon regulatory approvals from relevant authorities, ensuring compliance with pertinent rules and regulations governing such transactions. Al Rajhi Bank's initiative reflects its commitment to promoting sustainable financing practices while strategically leveraging the global capital markets to meet its funding needs.

