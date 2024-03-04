U.S. dollar settles amid falling Treasury yields as investors await Federal Reserve signals

(MENAFN) The US dollar exhibited restrained movement in trading on Monday, as pressure from dwindling Treasury bond yields persisted, prompting investors to await pivotal economic data for fresh insights into the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate adjustments. Concurrently, Bitcoin surged to its highest levels in over two years, buoyed by substantial inflows into cryptocurrency funds traded on exchanges, signaling continued investor interest in digital assets.



Meanwhile, the euro demonstrated robust performance following a 0.33 percent increase on Friday, coinciding with anticipation surrounding an upcoming monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank scheduled for Thursday. In the realm of forex trading, the yen's performance oscillated around the 150 mark against the dollar, a critical threshold closely monitored by traders amid speculation regarding the potential cessation of the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy, possibly as early as this month.



The dollar index, gauging the US currency's strength against six major currencies including the euro and yen, exhibited minimal change, hovering at 103.85 by 0530 GMT. This stability followed a 0.26 percent decline on Friday, catalyzed by lackluster data pertaining to spending in the manufacturing and construction sectors, which tempered investor sentiment towards the dollar.



The subdued performance of the dollar was further influenced by diminishing Treasury bond yields, accentuating the currency's lackluster momentum. The yield on 10-year bonds notably dipped to a two-week low of 4.178 percent, offering additional headwinds for the dollar. However, by Monday, the yield marginally rebounded to approximately 4.2 percent, reflecting ongoing fluctuations in bond markets amidst evolving economic dynamics.



Overall, market participants remain attuned to forthcoming economic indicators and central bank policy decisions, with their assessments poised to shape currency movements and investor sentiment in the days ahead.

MENAFN04032024000045015682ID1107931021