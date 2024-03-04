Gold prices approach 2-month highs amid anticipation of federal interest rate cut

(MENAFN) Gold prices have maintained their proximity to the highest levels seen in two months following lackluster economic indicators from the United States last week, prompting speculation about a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June. Edward Meir, an analyst at Marks Financial Services, emphasized the pivotal role of interest rate dynamics as the primary driver for gold markets. He noted a notable uptick in gold prices on Friday, attributing it to a string of macroeconomic data releases from the United States that tilted expectations towards the possibility of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut sooner than initially anticipated.



Last week witnessed a significant uptrend in gold prices, with gains totaling approximately $50, primarily concentrated over the final two days. This surge occurred against the backdrop of subdued spending data from the manufacturing and construction sectors in the United States, alongside a dip in price pressures as indicated by the Federal Reserve Bank's preferred inflation measure.



Market sentiment regarding the likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in June has notably strengthened, with traders expressing heightened expectations. The London Stock Exchange Group's interest rate movement probabilities application underscores this sentiment shift, revealing an increase in the perceived probability of a rate cut in June. Traders now assess a 74 percent chance of such a move, compared to around 65 percent observed the previous Monday.



The evolving narrative surrounding gold prices reflects the intricate interplay between economic data releases, central bank policies, and investor sentiment. Heightened uncertainty stemming from economic weaknesses in the United States has bolstered gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset, while simultaneously shaping expectations regarding monetary policy adjustments by the Federal Reserve. As markets continue to digest incoming data and assess the trajectory of interest rates, gold prices remain poised for further volatility in the near term.

