Japan's Nikkei attains landmark benchmark amid global investor interest

(MENAFN) The Japanese Nikkei index achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the 40,000 level for the first time in its history, culminating in a record-high close on Monday. This achievement underscores the sustained allure of Japanese equities to long-term investors worldwide, buoyed by ongoing corporate governance reforms and robust valuations. The index ascended by 0.5 percent to settle at 40,109.23 points by the day's end, propelled notably by a surge in the technology sector, which mirrored the performance of its American counterparts.



The Nikkei's ascent marked its fifth consecutive week of gains, punctuated by surpassing its previous peak on Friday, reaching 39,990.23 points, and surging to 40,314.64 points before experiencing a slight pullback in afternoon trading. Analysts, as per a Reuters poll released on February 22, express optimism that Japanese stocks could sustain further growth this year, driven by enduring shifts in corporate behavior favoring investor confidence.



While the influx of overseas interest has undoubtedly contributed to the Nikkei's rapid rise, there's a discernible narrative emerging around a gradual reengagement of local retail investors, who historically exhibited caution towards Japanese equities. The latest surge, particularly buoyed by the technology sector's performance, underscores the growing recognition and adoption of Japanese stocks among domestic investors.



Monday's rally in Japanese technology stocks was further fueled by the persistent uptrend in artificial intelligence company shares, mirroring the bullish sentiment that propelled the Standard & Poor's 500 and Nasdaq indices to record highs on Friday. This confluence of factors underscores the evolving landscape of Japanese equity markets, characterized by increasing investor confidence and a growing alignment with global investment trends.

