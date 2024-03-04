Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3140530 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has patronized and attended the national operetta (Story of a Homeland) on Bayan Palace stage.

3140531 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has received at Bayan Palace Amina J. Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, and her delegation.

3140488 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and an accompanying delegation will head to the UAE, on March 5, on a state visit.

3140543 ABU DHABI - Kuwaiti diplomats say visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the UAE represents an important milestone in Kuwaiti-Emirati ties. (report by Salem Al-Methen).

3140549 KUWAIT -- Minister of Information Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi has expressed deep satisfaction at the honoring attendance of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of the operetta "story of a homeland."



3140497 KUWAIT -- The Department of Elections Affairs at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior has started receiving applications for the National Assembly elections for the 18th legislative term. (end)



