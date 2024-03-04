42 Candidates On 1St Day Of Candidacy For 2024 National Assembly Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 4 (KUNA) -- Today, Monday, marked the first day that applications for the 2024 National Assembly elections which are set for April 4 were accepted by the Ministry of Interior's Electoral Affairs Department from 42 male and female candidates.

There were just two female contenders overall, compared to a total of 40 male nominees.

The following list of names and candidates from the first day of the elections was released to run for office in the 2024 national elections:

The first constituency: has 11 candidates: (Ahmed Haji Lari - Hassan Jaafar Al-Qattan - Hamad Mohammed Al-Medlej - Hamza Abbas Al-Arian - Abdullah Jassim Al-Mudhaf - Abdullah Marzouq Al-Roumi - Essa Ahmed Al-Kandari - Essa Hajji Mousa - Mohammed Mubarak Al-Azmi - Waleed Ahmed Al-Qabandi - Waleed Mohammed Al-Nasser).

The second Constituency: has 10 candidates: (Hamad Mohammed Al-Matar - Saud Akaid Al-Khusaili - Shuaib Ali Qasim - Talal Ajil Al-Shammari - Abdul Wahab Aref Al-Issa - Ali Salem Al-Daqbasi - Omar Abdul Mohsen Al-Tabtabaei - Fahd Barjas Al-Eid - Muthanna Ali Al-Bathali - Nawaf Bahish Al-Azmi).

The third constituency has nine candidates (7 males - 2 females): (Ibrahim Mohammed Dashti - Ahmed Abdulaziz Al-Saadoun - Saadoun Hammad Al-Otaibi - Abdul Karim Abdullah Al-Kandari - Faris Saad Al-Otaibi - Fatima Hashem Ali - Mohammed Salem Al-Marri - Maryam Mohsen Al-Mutairi - Muhannad Talal Al-Sayer).

The fourth constituency has seven candidates: (Ibrahim Adel Kamal - Hassan Mohsen Al-Azmi - Fahid Fahad Al-Rashidi - Mohammed Saad Al-Harbi - Marzouq Khalifa Al-Khalifa - Musaed Walid Al-Zaabi - Nawaf Dhawi Al-Mutairi).

The Fifth Constituency has five candidates: (Ahmed Mohammed Al-Otaibi - Bader Zayed Al-Azmi - Khalid Mohammed Al-Otaibi - Majid Musaed Al-Mutairi - Muhammad Hussein Al-Ajmi).

The Ministry of Interior's Electoral Affairs Department began accepting nominations for the 2024 National Assembly elections earlier today, and it will do so until the conclusion of regular business hours on March 13. (end)

